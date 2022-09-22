Assaí’s arrival will generate a thousand new jobs in Salvador; see how to apply

This Thursday (22), at 9 am, the new Assaí Atacadista store, on Avenida Vasco da Gama, in Salvador, opens its doors to the public. For this, other doors were opened before, for opportunities in 500 direct and indirect jobs, and, until the first half of next year, with two other units, in Rótula do Abacaxi and in Avenida Paralela, about a thousand more vacancies will appear. Both the new store and those yet to be opened result from conversions of old Extra Hiper points — last year, Assaí announced the purchase, for R$ 5.2 billion, of 70 units across the country.

In the capital of Bahia, during the selection process, employees from the former hypermarket who express an interest in working at Assaí are being prioritized. One of them is Fernando Souza, 57 years old, who will take charge of the first bakery in a store in Soteropolitana of the São Paulo brand. “I worked there for 23 years and seven months, at Extra, and I have the opportunity to return to the company, with another change, and I intend to continue for a long time”, he says, optimistically.

At each store opened, an average of 500 direct and indirect jobs are generated. This, without counting the workers involved in the works. “When it goes from civil, electrical, hydraulic engineering, we go from 1.1 or 1.2 thousand people operating to a store like this [na Vasco]”, says the regional director of Assaí, Fábio Santos. Also according to him, with the exception of technical positions, it is not necessary to have previous experience to receive an opportunity. “We have a university called Universidade Assaí, which provides qualification, training and support for every employee who enters”.

Repositor Mateus dos Santos, 22, for example, was not even born when Fernando started working at the old company. Despite his young age, the young man’s curriculum includes experiences in neighborhood supermarkets. The difference is that the link with the new store at Vasco da Gama is the first with a formal contract. Mateus lives with his wife, and now that the two are employed, the situation is a little easier.

“We were going through a difficult time, but, thank God, that door opened and I got this spot”reports Matthew.

how to apply

Until the 30th, it is possible to apply for one of the more than 290 vacancies already open for the future unit at Rótula do Abacaxi. All work positions are effective, eligible for people with disabilities and cover different areas and levels of experience, with technical, operational and leadership roles. Registration must be done exclusively through the site expansaoassairotula.gupy.io. To start participating in the selection process, you must have your ID, CPF, telephone number and e-mail address. The selection will be carried out in a hybrid way, with stages at a distance and in person.

New stores bring news

In addition to the bakery, both the new store and the other two that are being converted will have more services that the company has never seen before in Salvador, such as a butcher shop, a cold meat emporium and a wine cellar with more than 400 labels. Added to these is another novelty: the installation of three charging points for electric cars. According to Fábio Santos, a study is carried out in advance to serve the public that attends each unit.

“We are very concerned about having an adequate assortment for each neighborhood, each region”, explains the regional director. “Like here [na Vasco] it was already a shopping address for many people from Horto, Rio Vermelho, for the local merchants who have restaurants and bars here, we thought of a more adjusted assortment, to be able to serve all this audience”, he adds.

Santos, however, points out that the arrival of these novelties at Assaí does not mean that prices will drop, which, according to the company itself, are, on average, up to 15% lower than in traditional retail – whether purchases in large or small quantities. .

“You will find, in the rice part, [arroz] árborio, black rice, red rice, but still having that assortment of a fairer cost for the population a little more needy”, says the regional director of Assaí, Fábio Santos.

at the tip of the pencil

The store opened this Thursday is the 22nd for Assaí Atacadista in Bahia, the seventh in Salvador and the third in the capital this year alone. The Atakarejo network, another one with strength in Bahian territory, already has 28 units in the state. According to a Nielsen IQ study commissioned by the Brazilian Association of Wholesalers and Self-Service (Abaas), self-service wholesalers — or wholesalers — in the country grew 22% in the first quarter of last year alone. In 2020, the sector advanced 26.7%, while the super and hypermarkets, less than 13%. “This growth is a trend in medium and large cities, not only due to inflation but also to low wages in Brazil”, says economist Raimundo Sousa.

On the rise here, the modality mixes characteristics found both in wholesale, which is aimed at small and medium-sized merchants, and in retail, aimed at the final consumer. Among them, we can highlight the lowest prices, the high sales volume and the self-service, that is, the customer’s autonomy to choose the products, which will be transported by him to his home. Also according to Abaas, in relation to super and hypermarkets, prices can be 15% lower in self-service wholesalers, where 860,000 families shop. The Movement of Housewives and Consumers of Bahia (MDCCB-BA) indicates a slightly smaller savings, of up to 12%. The Bahia Association of Supermarkets (Abase) points to a variation of only 5%.

Sousa says that the reason for self-service wholesalers to take the lead is the fact that they operate with lower costs, reflected in lower prices for customers. “A strategy that these companies use today is to have brands that are only sold by themselves, in addition to, for the most part, not providing packaging for free”, he points out.

“These stores also allow people to make group purchases, that is, small groups, even within the same family, can get together to buy products in greater quantity and, with that, save money”adds the economist.

Raimundo Sousa also explains that this greater quantity may be “in relation to the volume or size of the packages. So, when you buy a 500 ml disinfectant, the price tends to be higher than that of a package with 3 or even 5 liters ”, exemplifies.

Regardless of the percentage, it’s important to put items on the tip of the pencil before choosing where to shop. For those who live in Salvador, researching prices can generate a good saving of R$ 2,279.64 at the end of the year, if you buy products from a consumer basket without defined brands; and R$ 1,167.12, when goods are selected from a consumer basket with more prominent brands. The data are from a survey carried out by the Brazilian Consumer Protection Association (Proteste) in 698 establishments in six capitals: in addition to Bahia, Belém (PA), Goiânia (GO), Porto Alegre (RS), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and São Paulo (SP).

Compared to other municipalities, in the first case, the annual difference between one establishment and another in Salvador is second only to that of Rio de Janeiro (R$ 3,035.40) and São Paulo (R$ 2,888.76). In the second scenario, the capital of Bahia appears only ahead of Porto Alegre (R$ 941.52).

Other ways to save

In a complementary way, economist Raimundo Sousa lists other practices that can be adopted in order to arrive at the end of the year with that extra money in your pocket:

1- Seek substitute products from lesser-known brands;

2- Avoid splitting purchases;

3- Make a list of essential items;

4- Be careful with promotions of superfluous products;

5- Avoid shopping hungry.