Association of creditors will go to court to try to reverse the bankruptcy of the Itapemirim Group

Fleet condition was cited in decision

Note signed by Paulo Marcos Adame, speaks of an alleged privilege for Suzantur

ADAMO BAZANI

The Association of Former Employees and Creditors of Grupo Viação Itapemirim issued a note on the night of this Wednesday, September 21, 2022, informing that it will try to reverse the decision of Judge João Oliveira Rodrigues Filho, of the Court of Justice of São Paulo, which declared the bankruptcy of the companies of the Itapemirim Group: Transportadora Itapemirim SA; ITA Itapemirim Transportes SA (which is not the airline); Imobiliária Bianca Ltd.; Cola Comercial e Distribuidora Ltda; Flecha SA Tourism, Commerce and Industry and; Caiçara Vehicle Ltd. (Kaissara).

As shown first-hand the Transport Diaryin addition to declaring bankruptcy, the magistrate authorized the company Suzantur, which operates urban buses in ABC Paulista and in São Carlos (SP), to assume for one year, extendable for another one, all the road lines of Itapemirim and Kaissara and structures necessary for passenger service, bus maintenance and administration.

The judge also decreed the blocking of the assets of the company Piva Consulting LTDA, linked to Sidnei Piva de Jesus, which had been judicially removed from the management of the Group on suspicion of fraud, embezzlement and bankruptcy crimes. Piva denies the allegations.

Remember:

https://diariodotransporte.com.br/2022/09/21/itapemirim-e-kaissara-tem-falencia-decretada-e-suzantur-e-autorizada-a-operar-linhas-bloqueio-de-bens-da- piva-consulting/

The note signed by Paulo Marcos Adame speaks of an alleged privilege for Suzantur.

Not least important to inform that draws the attention of this Association, parts of r. first degree sentence, such as the one that, only now, the magistrate looked at facts cited in RMA’s (monthly activity reports) from many months ago, as well as the “criticism” of the court of the judicial recovery plan presented by the new manager (Transconsult) and, also, the acceptance of the suggestion given by the Judicial Administrator “privileging” the company Suzantur in relation to the lease of the lines of the Itapemirim Group, since there are better proposals from other companies in the case file.

The text also says that it is strange that the court decision was taken after the General Assembly of Creditors that accepted Transconsult as manager and called the decision arbitrary.

We emphasize that this Association, outraged by the arbitrary decision, through its legal body will present the appropriate resources in order to reform it.

The Association believes that other creditors should also appeal bankruptcy.

See in full:

Adamo Bazani, journalist specializing in transport