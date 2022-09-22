At 95, Laura Cardoso cries with tributes and brings Patrícia Poeta to tears | TV & Famous

Laura Cardoso was the guest of honor at this Thursday’s Meeting, 9/22, and was surprised by testimonials from famous friends, such as Lima Duarte and Gloria Pires. The program turned over the chest of memories and recalled on this #TBT day the outstanding roles of the actress on television.
At 95 years old, Laura Cardoso recalls remarkable works on TV
The veteran was born in São Paulo, on September 13, 1927, and made her debut on Globo in 1981. Since then, she hasn’t left the scene and remains active in her career.
Laura Cardoso was surprised by testimonials from famous friends — Photo: TV Globo
“All the characters I play, I love! There’s not one that I’ve complained about. All are welcome. I dedicate myself body and soul to the work. It hits that butterflies in my stomach, I get scared, cold. I think: ‘My God, am I going to get it right, what am I going to do well?’. I’m afraid of starting a job and not getting it right”, said the artist.
About the secret of her vitality, she gave: “Work is a wonderful thing. You dedicate yourself to what you like, it always works out!”
Lima Duarte said beautiful words to his friend Laura Cardoso at the #TBT of the Meeting — Photo: TV Globo
Lima Duarte entered the big screen by surprise and spoke about their long friendship: “My old friend from Tupi, a great actress. This passion you bring for the profession, for this eagerness to tell stories, talk about love… for love. Be very happy more and more.”
“My friend of over 50 years,” Laura thanked.
Gloria Pires drew tears from Laura Cardoso at the #TBT of the Meeting — Photo: TV Globo
Gloria Pires also spoke beautiful words to her acting partner, and Laura could not hold back her tears. Even Patrícia Poeta was moved, and the veteran’s name ended up on the list of the most talked about topics on Twitter.
“What to say about Laura Cardoso, that the whole of Brazil doesn’t already know. An example for all Brazilian artists, for your legacy. I love you, admire you and respect you.”
Laura Cardoso recalled remarkable characters on TV — Photo: TV Globo