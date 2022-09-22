Atlas: Lula grows 3.9 points and has almost 3 times more votes than Bolsonaro in Bahia

Former President Lula (PT) has grown 3.9 percentage points since the last Atlas Intel survey in Bahia and now has 67.2% of voting intentions in the state. The percentage is almost three times higher than that recorded by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who fluctuated downwards and has only 24.8%.

In the survey released this Thursday 22 by the newspaper In the afternoon, the third place goes to Ciro Gomes (PDT), who added 3.9%. The result is 1.1 points lower than that recorded in the previous survey, further shortening the distance it had to Simone Tebet (MDB), who has 2.2%. The senator, it is worth saying, fluctuated 0.2% negatively since the last round of the poll.

In this Thursday’s survey, the former captain loses in all monitored clippings. The best performance is recorded among evangelicals, when Bolsonaro reaches 40.5%. Even so, the result is significantly lower than that of Lula, who has 53.5% in this group.

Also according to the survey, if a second round is needed in the national election, which puts Lula in direct dispute with Bolsonaro, voters in Bahia have increased the PT vote to 70.4% of the votes. Bolsonaro would have 26.3%.

Finally, the survey also monitored the evaluation of the former captain among state voters. According to the survey, he has a 70.6% disapproval of his government. Bolsonaro is still considered a bad or terrible president by 66.3% of respondents. Only 16.1% consider him a good or great manager in Planalto.

Atlas Intel data was collected from 1,600 telephone interviews with Bahia voters between September 16 and 21. The survey was commissioned by the newspaper In the afternoon, has a margin of error of 2 percentage points and a confidence level of 95%. In the Electoral Court, the registration is TSE BA-08359/2022.