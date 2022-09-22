Atlético-MG’s Board of Directors meets with players and gives support to Zaracho after an organized approach | athletic-mg

Faced with a bad phase, Atlético-MG’s board meets with the coaching staff and players

The club expressed itself on social media, saying “to be closed with the player, who has the support and trust of the board, commission and companions.” According to the Atletica post, “Zaracho is an example of determination, dedication and professionalism.”

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

In addition to the club’s positioning, Galo players also spoke out in relation to the episode. Defender Junior Alonso defended his teammate saying that everyone has “defects and virtues, with family members behind”.

Caleb also defended Zaracho. The midfielder stated that the companion was in a personal moment and that “there is no problem having dinner with the family”.

About the team’s phase on the field, Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG, said that there were charges to the squad at this Wednesday’s meeting. In a recording released by the club, the manager said he was satisfied with the “high level” meeting with the players.

– We talked about the difficult time we are going through, and that we need to change our course by the end of the year. I leave this meeting satisfied, I think we took the right message to everyone present. We made our placements, demands, in a high-level way, and finally, I reiterate that I am happy with everything that happened here today – said Sérgio Coelho.

Participating in the meeting with the players and committee were president Sérgio Coelho, football director Rodrigo Caetano, football manager Victor, José Murilo Procópico, vice president, coach Cuca and members of the 4Rs.

2 of 3 Atlético-MG’s Board of Directors met with the club’s squad in the face of the team’s bad phase in the season — Photo: Pedro Souza Atlético-MG’s board met with the club’s cast in the face of the team’s bad phase in the season — Photo: Pedro Souza

Since Cuca’s return to Galo, replacing Antonio El Turco Mohamed, the team has won only two of the last ten matches played. Outside the G-6 of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético-MG is stationed in 7th place in the table, in addition to suffering a long fast without winning as home team in the season.

– This was the first time since last year that there was a meeting like this, a meeting of demand, of trust, of union. I think the directors were very happy when they charged, that they give the best condition, the best structure, that the salaries are up to date, and that we need to react within a championship that we can end well – explained Cuca, in the video released by club.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv