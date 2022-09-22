Atltico comes to Zaracho’s defense after charging: ‘Example of determination’

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Zaracho received institutional support from Atltico after crowdfunding

Atltico came out, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (21/9), in defense of midfielder Zaracho after an episode of demand from the main fans organized against the player. Galo defined the Argentine as an “example of determination”.

On the night of this Tuesday (20/9), Zaracho was intimidated by members of an Atltico crowd at a bar in Belo Horizonte. The members of the organization created a ‘Disk Balada’, with the aim of receiving “complaints” about possible trips by Galo players to events at night in the capital of Minas Gerais.

Zaracho was the first “target”. After the episode, the Argentine highlighted on social media that he was having dinner with family members there, drinking water. In addition, he pointed out that the people he went to the bar with were startled by the event. Atltico showed solidarity.

“On the episode released yesterday on the networks, involving midfielder Matas Zaracho, Galo declares to be closed with the player, who has the support and trust of the board, commission and teammates. Zaracho is an example of determination, dedication and professionalism”, published the club. miner in the networks.

The Wednesday (21/9) was for collections from the board in Cidade do Galo. The high level alvinegra promoted a meeting with the technical commission and players to demand better results at the end of the season. Atltico are looking for a spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores.