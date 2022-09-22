photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico’s Board of Directors promotes meeting for collections in Cidade do Galo

Atltico’s board promoted, this Wednesday (21/9), a meeting for collections in Cidade do Galo. The meeting was attended by President Srgio Coelho, Vice President Jos Murilo Procpio, CEO Bruno Muzzi and part of the 4R’s (Galo’s group of investors).

THE rooster TV released a video in which Srgio Coelho and coach Cuca talk about the meeting. The president of the Minas Gerais club emphasized that the purpose of the conversation was to charge for the team’s recent performance, but in a respectful manner with the technical committee and athletes.

“I’m always here in Cidade do Galo – a place I really like to come and I need to be present. Today was a special day. I invited the R’s to come with me, along with my deputy and our CEO, Bruno Muzzi. We had a very good meeting with the entire technical committee and the players,” he said.

“We talked about the difficult moment we are going through and that we need to change our course by the end of the year. I leave this meeting satisfied. I think we sent the right message to everyone who was present. Finally, I reiterate that I am happy with everything that has happened here today”, he added.

Cuca also approved the meeting

Coach Cuca welcomed the meeting in Cidade do Galo. He used the terms “demand, trust and union” to explain the main points raised during the conversation with the high dome of the Atltico.

“This was the first time since last year that there was a meeting like this. A meeting of demand, of trust, of unity. I think the directors were very happy when they demanded, because they give the best condition, the best structure and the salaries are up to date. We need to react within a championship that we can end well. It was a meeting with optimism. It wasn’t just to talk about problems. It also said that you can look for and surrender to the something more that each player has . It’s all very good that it comes, in a good conversation”, he pointed out.

The coach from Paraná acknowledged, however, that the group may be more united than it has been at the moment. Cuca recalled the 2021 titles, the most successful year in the history of the Minas Gerais club, and spoke about the fans’ criticism.

“He came to show that we can be more united than we are. The board also has their demands, just as we professionals have the demands of the board and we represent, in the end, the mass of fans that we have. Atltico won three titles last year. It won two titles this year. This same group, which is being demanded today, was the one who gave the best joys. So, they have to understand that our life is like that. We demand on top of every day, the training , the championships that we dispute”, he emphasized.

Finally, the alvinegro commander regretted the recent use and traced a kind of path to leave the phase. It guarantees that players are giving “100%”, but that is not enough.

“It’s not normal for us to be in the last nine, ten games, winning two games. This is an unusual thing that has to end. And how do you end it? are being enough. Returning with our pattern of play. What was our pattern of play? A strong team in marking, with output and objectivity. Today, we changed our way a little. May this serve, this conversation that was discussed on all topics today with the directors, it was not a discussion. It was high-level and very productive. Maybe it will be the beginning of a final push. May we start and end the year well”, ended Cuca.

In 7th place in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, with 40 points, Atltico is looking for a spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. , in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.