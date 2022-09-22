Aura Minerals completes purchase of Australian mining company and takes on exploration project in RN

Aura Minerals (AURA33) concluded this Wednesday (21) the acquisition of the controlling interest in Australian company Big River Gold. The Canadian mining company, with operations in Latin America, paid US$ 51.6 million in cash for 80% of the company. The other 20% goes to Dundee Resources, a Canadian project developer. Big River owns the Borborema open-pit gold exploration project in Rio Grande do Norte. By taking control of the company, Aura Minerals has a chance to raise its production to the level of the great players from the market.

“We still don’t know if Borborema will make us go beyond 500,000 ounces [por ano]. We are doing studies to find out what your production is. We know that it will exceed 400 thousand, but we want to be between 500 thousand and 1 million ounces”, said Rodrigo Barbosa, CEO of Aura Minerals, to the InfoMoney.

The gain in scale will allow Aura to access resources from large investment funds and international investors. Annual production in excess of 500,000 ounces is a key figure. According to Aura, miners at this level also tend to trade at higher multiples on the stock market. New mergers and acquisitions (M&A) operations are part of the company’s strategy.

Aura Minerals will decide which project to start first

Borborema is a project greenfield, as well as two others that were already part of Aura Minerals’ portfolio in Brazil: Almas, in Tocantins, and Matupá, in Mato Grosso. “With these two, we knew very well how to get to 400,000 ounces,” explained Barbosa. The Almas project began to be built at the end of last year and has more than 60% of the works completed, according to the CEO. Production at the site is expected to begin next year. Almas must produce, on average, 51,000 ounces of gold per year.

The company’s question at the moment is whether to start the construction of Matupá or Borborema. “We have financial conditions, a robust balance sheet situation and strong cash generation that would allow us to develop the three projects at the same time if we wanted to”, explains Barbosa. But the CEO says the company wants to develop each of them separately. “Our obsession is excellence in management. Starting two projects at the same time would blur the team.”

Borborema already has the environmental licenses for its construction to begin, but Matupá is already in the final phase of obtaining the licenses. In any case, the time difference between the start of construction of the projects would be a maximum of six months, according to Barbosa.

“Until the acquisition of Big River, the objective was to start the construction of Matupá in the first half of next year. With Borborema, we reevaluate which one we are going to build first. By the beginning of 2023 we will decide”, said the CEO.

Company has managed to control costs, despite high inflation

Rodrigo Barbosa admits that Aura Minerals did not go unscathed to the escalation of inflation, but says that the rise in the company’s costs was below the sector average. “The obsession with management and efficiency has allowed us to fight a good part of cost inflation”, he says. The budget for the construction of the Almas project remains as initially planned, at R$ 74 million.

But high inflation impacts other aspects of Aura’s business, including its end product. Expectations of higher interest rates in the United States have pushed gold prices down. However, Barbosa says that the price level for the ore, between US$ 1,700 and US$ 1,800 an ounce, remains interesting.

“For the Brazilian, gold falls, but the real depreciates and stays the same. That’s why we launched [de BDRs] on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, for bringing interesting stability to a diversified portfolio”, he said.

The CEO was also calm about the results of the polls in October. In Rodrigo Barbosa’s assessment, mining regulation is well established, which would protect the sector from major political changes.

“Mining is an important sector for the country, regardless of the government. It has strong regulation, which makes it less vulnerable to timely actions by some government,” she concluded.

