Author of the impeachment request of Dilma Rousseff, Miguel Reale Jr. announces support for Lula in the 1st round | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

According to Reale, the election of the PT in the first round “is important to prevent any action of [Jair] Bolsonaro to stay in power”, if he is defeated in the election on October 2.

“I decided to vote for Lula because Brazil can’t take four more years of Bolsonaro, with threats of a coup, attacks on the Federal Supreme Court and a total lack of empathy with the most suffered”, the jurist told the newspaper. g1.

2 of 3 Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, (PT) presidential candidate for the Brasil da Esperança Coalition, (PT, PV, PC do B, PSOL, REDE, PSB, Solidariedade, Avante and Agir) — Photo: ROBERTO CASIMIRO /PHOTOARENA/CONTENT STATE Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, (PT) presidential candidate for the Brasil da Esperança Coalition, (PT, PV, PC do B, PSOL, REDE, PSB, Solidariedade, Avante e Agir) — Photo: ROBERTO CASIMIRO/FOTOARENA/ CONTENT STATE

Former Minister of Justice of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), Reale Júnior was enthusiastic about a “third way” candidacy, which, according to him, did not materialize.

“My candidate was Simone Tebet, but her candidacy did not materialize in this election, which is being ruled by a total lack of rationality. Faced with the current scenario, we have to think about what is best for the country. Brazil needs stability and calm. Four more years of Bolsonaro in power is all the country doesn’t need,” she said.

“Lula would never promote a torturer like Colonel Ustra to a national hero, as Bolsonaro did. (…) It resurrected a discussion about the role of the Armed Forces in the political life of the country that had already been completely overcome”, he added.

3 of 3 President Jair Bolsonaro during a campaign event in São José dos Campos, in the interior of SP — Photo: Carla Carniel/Reuters President Jair Bolsonaro during a campaign event in São José dos Campos, in the interior of SP – Photo: Carla Carniel/Reuters

Impeachment of Dilma and Bolsonaro

Reale Júnior was the author, along with fellow jurist Hélio Bicudo and now state deputy Janaina Paschoal (PRTB), of the impeachment request against former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2015, for a crime of responsibility. The request culminated in the PT’s departure from power in 2016, after a process in the National Congress.

Based on the CPI Pandemic report, the jurist also presented, in December 2021, to the Chamber of Deputies, a request for impeachment against President Bolsonaro.

The document was signed by 17 jurists and a doctor, but was not accepted by the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), an ally of the current president.