AutoData Editora – Union sees possibility of reversing Mercedes-Benz layoffs

São Paulo – Executives from Mercedes-Benz and the ABC Metalworkers Union met for the second time on Wednesday, 21st, to discuss the company’s announcement that it will outsource some activities of the production process in São Bernardo do Campo , SP, and, as a result, will lay off 3,600 workers by December.

According to the union’s president, Moisés Selerges, the company has been open to listening to the entity’s arguments: “The automaker did not say that it would fire people and that this is an irreversible path, which it will not negotiate. Therefore, we evaluate it as something positive.”

During the meeting, alternatives to de-verticalization were discussed and a new meeting was scheduled for Friday, 23.

But in Hannover, Germany, during the IAA, the international transport fair, Karin Rådström, responsible for the brand in Europe and South America, stated that outsourcing is a way for the company to seek balance for the financial equation of production, to generate value to the business and being able to invest in the development of new technologies:

“The future of mobility is at stake and investments will be necessary in this transition that is happening quickly in Europe and that will arrive in Brazil at some point”.

Mercedes-Benz plans to outsource activities such as logistics, maintenance, manufacturing and assembly of front and medium transmission axles, tooling and laboratories, which are currently carried out in-house.

Thus, by the end of the year, 2,200 employees will be laid off, possibly through a PDV, voluntary dismissal program, and another 1,400 temporary workers will not have their employment contracts renewed.

As a form of protest against the automaker’s decision, since it does not accept the cuts, the union organized a stoppage in production lines from Thursday, 8th, to Saturday, 10th. Since Monday, 12th, however, the factory operates normally .

The company said that it will only comment when negotiations with the union come to an end.