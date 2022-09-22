Auxílio Brasil: new group receives September installment this Thursday; see calendar | Economy

The September installment of Auxílio Brasil will be paid this Thursday (22) to beneficiaries with Social Identification Number (NIS) ending 4.

The payment of the benefit for September, with minimum installments of R$ 600, began to be paid on Monday (19). Beneficiaries who have NIS with end 1, 2 and 3 already had the values ​​released.

The benefit will be paid until the 30th of September for the other policyholders (see the calendar below).

A total of 20.65 million beneficiaries in conditions of social vulnerability will receive a minimum of R$ 600 in September referring to Auxílio Brasil. The total transfer for the month is R$ 12.47 billion. The average benefit amount is BRL 607.52.

In the division by regions, the Northeast continues to be the one that concentrates the largest number of families receiving Auxílio Brasil – 9.58 million. Then come the Southeast (6.11 million), the North (2.48 million), the South (1.37 million) and the Midwest (1.08 million).

Among the Federative Units, Bahia is the state with the greatest coverage of beneficiaries. There are 2.53 million families. The list continues with São Paulo (2.48 million), Rio de Janeiro (1.74 million), Pernambuco (1.65 million), Minas Gerais (1.59 million) and Ceará (1.45 million).

The additional R$200 for Auxílio Brasil, which raises the minimum benefit amount from R$400 to R$600, will be valid between August and December of this year. This increase in value is within the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) called Kamikaze, which provides for expenditures of R$ 41.2 billion in measures to help the poor population and some professional categories.

Aid Brazil is intended to families in extreme poverty. Families in poverty can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105, and those in poverty have a monthly per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210.

There are three possibilities for receiving Aid Brazil:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list

If you are not on CadÚnico: you must look for a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving

Click here to see how to sign up for CadÚnico

information by phone

The beneficiary can call the phone 121 from the Ministry of Citizenship, to find out if you are entitled to Auxílio Brasil and the amount to be paid.

from the Ministry of Citizenship, to find out if you are entitled to Auxílio Brasil and the amount to be paid. It is also possible to obtain information about the benefit at Caixa’s Call Center, at phone 111 .

Information by apps

In the Auxílio Brasil app (available for free download for Android and iOS), it is possible to log in using the Caixa Tem password. If not, just register.

In the Caixa Tem application, information about the benefit, such as balance and payment of installments, can be consulted.