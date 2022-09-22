Azul announces flights from Recife to Florida and Uruguay

More international routes in Blue! The airline has just announced that it will operate direct flights from Recife to Florida and Uruguay. The novelty was announced this Wednesday (21), at ABAV Expo Internacional, which takes place in the city of Olinda, in the state of Pernambuco.

New Azul international flights

According to Fábio Campos, director of Institutional Relations at Azul, flights to Montevideo, in the capital of Uruguay, should start in November, with one operation per week. As of December, flights will receive two weekly frequencies.

Operations to Florida will start from Carnival 2023, with two weekly flights. Starting in July of next year, Azul will add three more frequencies, jumping from two to five flights a week.

“We were looking forward to resuming our international flights in Recife, which is our main connectivity hub in the Northeast. The capital of Pernambuco has always welcomed Azul with open arms and the affection that people from the Northeast have for our company is reflected in our operations at Recife airport”said the executive.

“We worked hard with the State Government, which has already been a Azul partner since the implementation of our hub in Recife, to start this new international operation, in addition to maintaining the entire regional network that Azul already operates today”commented.

The executive also added that as of January, Azul will have 90 daily departures from Recife airport. “It is our increasingly strong hub”finished.

Bethlehem and manaus

In addition to the announced flights departing from Recife, the company also highlights the beginning of the sale of tickets for flights that will connect Belém and Manaus, in northern Brazil, to Fort Lauderdale, in Florida (United States).

As of December 15th, Manaus, capital of Amazonas, will have a direct connection with the North American airport, while Belém, capital of Pará, will have its direct connection with the same terminal again.

The flights will be operated on Airbus A320neo aircraft, with a capacity for 174 passengers. In Belém, trips will take place four times a week, while in Manaus, trips will take place three times a week.

Will anyone enjoy the new Azul routes? According to the company, details such as the days of each operation and flight times will be announced soon.