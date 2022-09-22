Azul creates SP-Rio air bridge connecting Congonhas and Jacarepaguá airports

Azul (AZUL4) announced the creation of an air bridge between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which will connect Congonhas airport, in the south of São Paulo, to Jacarepaguá, in the state capital.

The trips will take place from October 31, with seven daily departures between 6:40 am and 7:45 pm. The journey is expected to take around 1h20.

The duration of the trip will be longer because the new displacements carried out by the company will be made with the Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft, a turboprop with a capacity between 10 and 14 passengers.

In larger aircraft, the air shuttle between the two capitals in the Southeast takes no more than 50 minutes to travel.

Azul’s air shuttle strategy is linked to the opening of a company base near the Jacarepaguá airport, which currently only receives flights by helicopters and jets.

Who does it pay for?

According to Azul, the flights should attract passengers to the Barra da Tijuca region, in the west of the state capital, which is located next to Jacarepaguá. In a survey carried out on the Azul website, tickets for the new route cost, on average, R$552 on the SP-Rio stretch.

