Azul launches São Paulo-Rio air bridge that will connect Congonhas to Jacarepaguá – 09/21/2022 – Market

The airline Azul created a route between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which will connect Congonhas airport, in the south of São Paulo, and Jacarepaguá, in the west of Rio.

The new service starts operating on October 31 and will have flights departing between 6:40 am and 7:45 pm. There will be seven daily departures in each direction. Each trip must last 1h20.

In a search on Azul’s website, this Wednesday morning (21), tickets for the new route cost R$ 552 on the SP-Rio stretch, and R$ 512 in the opposite direction.

The flights will be made with the Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft, a turboprop capable of carrying between 10 and 14 passengers, according to the manufacturer.

Jacarepaguá airport is currently used primarily for helicopter and jet flights. The new route was created after the opening of a Azul base near the site, the company’s sixth in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The new service is intended to attract passengers to the region of Barra da Tijuca, in the west of Rio, neighboring Jacarepaguá. The airport is also close to the Olympic Park, the RioCentro exhibition center and the Cidade de Deus district. The other airports in the city, Galeão and Santos Dumont, are about an hour’s drive away.