B3 will operate during normal hours during the Qatar Cup; Brazil’s games will take place during the trading session

The routine of the Brazilian stock exchange will not change during the Qatar World Cup. B3 informed that the opening hours of its trading and post-trading systems will be maintained during the championship, which takes place between November 20 and November 18.

Therefore, the three games of the Brazilian team in the first phase of the Cup will be held during the trading session. Brazil’s debut in the championship will be on November 24, against Serbia, in a match scheduled for 16:00, Brasília time.

The next game, against Switzerland, is scheduled for November 28 at 1 pm and the match against Cameroon will be on December 2 at 4 pm.

B3’s regular trading hours are open from 10 am to 5 pm, Brasília time. the session of after market of shares, between 17:30 and 18:00.

Brazil is in group G and if it reaches the leadership at this stage, it will face the second place in group H, which has the selections of Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Brazilian Stock Exchange also did not change its opening hours in the 2018 and 2010 world cups. In 2014, still as BM&FBovespa, it closed on the day of the Brazilian team’s debut in the World Cup in Brazil and shortened the trading session in the other matches of the team.

In the 2002 (South Korea) and Japan (2006) world cups, the Exchange also worked with special hours on the days of the games in Brazil.

