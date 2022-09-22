Babies switched in the maternity ward get married 20 years later; understand

Coincidences of life or can we call it fate? Look at this couple’s story. Jim and Margaret Mitchell recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. But can you believe that 20 years ago, their paths had already crossed in motherhood? That’s right.

The first “date” was shortly after a maternity ward in the northern UK town of Lennoxtown in September 1952. Jim and Margaret had been switched by the nurses who had mixed up the babies.

“Both mothers were named Margaret. Hence the confusion of the midwives who exchanged the babies. But the mothers realized the mistake a few minutes later”, said daughter Margaret, who turned 70 last Thursday (15/09).

The reunion

But after that scare, two decades passed and again fate acted. That’s because, Margaret’s parents bought a house just 30 minutes walk from where Jim lived.

Until, when he turned 18, the couple was introduced by two mutual friends. “Margaret’s friend Pat married my friend David. That’s when we met.”

“We talked at reception. I thought she looked fabulous in that beautiful dress, so I worked up the courage to ask her out. I was so glad she accepted because she was the prettiest girl in the salon.” How sweet!

There was even a reunion of the mothers!

And look how much. After two months of dating, the mothers began to suspect that there was something familiar in the story.

“It was Jim’s mother who remembered the episode at the hospital. She put together a lot of details and realized: our birthdays were very close, my last name was Rafferty and my father was a police officer”, explained Margaret.

The two moms finally met for the first time since swapping babies at the maternity ward — and they marveled at their children’s romance.

50 years together

Jim and Margaret were married in 1972 — and now live in East Kilbride, outside Glasgow. They are retired, with two children, a granddaughter and a teenage grandson.

Margaret, a former sales executive, believes that if it weren’t for fate, she might never have chosen to date Jim.

“He was different from the guys I dated. He had really long hair, but he was kind and considerate and totally different,” she recalled.

There are things that only love explains, right? Congratulations to the couple!

With information from ElConfidencial