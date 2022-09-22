Bahia will be the 2nd club in the investment scale of the City Group



Source: Disclosure

The official proposal of the City Group, finally, arrived at the Board of Directors of Bahia and has already been passed on internally to employees of the club, in addition to having a formal presentation scheduled for this Friday (23), at Arena Fonte Nova, with the presence of partners.

After a year of conversations, which were funneled throughout this year of 2022, with a long process to reach the conclusion of a proposal of more than 200 pages, the subject reverberates in the national media and also internationally.

Specialists in finance in the sports world, Rodrigo Capelo, from Rede Globo, said that Grupo City wants Bahia not only as another subsidiary, but as the second largest investment among the more than 10 clubs that are part of the conglomerate.

“The deal deals with 90% of the tricolor SAF and puts the club in second place in the foreign group’s investment scale – just below Manchester City.”, says Capelo.

In this way, Bahia would have greater importance within the group than teams like New York City, Girona, Troyes, Yokohama Marinos and Montevideo City Torque, as examples.

Capelo also projects that as of 2023, investments will already take place in terms of “reinforcements, structure and a new sports project”.

After the proposal reaches the SAF Commission in the Council, which must issue an opinion, the partners will have the right to vote on whether or not to accept the City Group’s proposal.