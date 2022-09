The president of the Supreme, Minister Rosa Weber, defended electronic voting machines. | Photo: Fellipe Sampaio / STF

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Rosa Weber, said this Wednesday (21) that electronic voting machines “allow confidence and speed in the counting” of votes. Rosa Weber made the statement during an event with representatives of the Judiciary Power of the countries that make up the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), informed the portal g1.

“Brazil has a history of trust in the use of innovative technology to solve institutional problems. Perhaps the most prominent case, at this point, refers to our electoral system, which replaced voting with paper ballots – which made possible many frauds – with a computerized method since 1996, with the implementation of the auditable electronic voting system”, said the president of the STF.

“Digital votes allow confidence and speed in the calculation, in order to make it possible to declare the results on the same day”, he highlighted. The minister stressed that the polls are reliable, auditable and have “better performance” compared to other methods of counting votes.

“This is a singular feat that presents better performance when compared to any other methods, and whose credibility and legitimacy are evidenced by the lack of effective demonstration of failures in the system over the nearly thirty years of its application”, he said.