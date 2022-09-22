Balts began to apply border closure agreement to Russians – Observer

Follow our liveblog about the war in Ukraine here

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania closed their borders from Monday to Russian citizens, with few exceptions, even if they have visas for the Schengen area of ​​movement.

The decision of the Baltic States to restrict as much as possible the entry into their territories, as of this Monday, September 19, of Russian citizens had been approved on September 8, in an agreement signed at the time also by Poland.

The three Baltic states stopped issuing tourist visas and other permits to Russian citizens shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

However, until now, Russian citizens with visas from any of the countries in the Schengen area (European area of ​​free movement) were able to travel freely to the territories of these Baltic countries.

Russia is an unpredictable and aggressive state. Three-quarters of its citizens support the war. It is unacceptable that people who support the war can travel freely around the world, to Lithuania, to the European Union,” said Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite this Monday.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Interior said that 11 Russian citizens were barred from entering that country from midnight. Most were trying to enter by land from Kaliningrad or Belarus. No incidents were reported.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat that Russian travel raised security concerns because “there is information that Russian spies used false identities and carried out various activities in Europe with tourist visas”.

will be exceptions are made for different categories, including “dissidents”, “humanitarian cases”, family reasons and EU residence permit holders, as well as the transit of travelers to and from the Russian enclave of Kaliningradin the Baltic.

The decision by the Baltic states and Poland, also bordering Russia, had been announced in a joint communiqué signed by the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, and their Baltic counterparts — Estonian Kaja Kallas, Lithuanian Ingrida Simonyte and the Latvian Arturs Kriszjanis Karins.

The agreement advanced after these countries failed to get the European Union as a whole to adopt this measure again as a sanction to Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

There were no indications of new travel restrictions on Monday for Russians seeking to enter Poland, although the country agreed to introduce the ban as well by this Monday.

Poland, which borders the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, still has tight restrictions on Russian travelers left over from the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 65,000 Russians have crossed into Poland this year, similar to the same period last year, but 10 times fewer than before the pandemic.