Banco PAN released the consignment for this group

Banco Pan still cannot offer the payroll loan to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil Program, however, the bank works with the payroll loan modality for several other categories of customers, with rates up to three times lower than common loans.

The payroll loan is a special type of credit for retirees, pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), employees of companies and public agencies with agreements, and normally, it does not need a guarantor, has better conditions, with much lower interest rates. low compared to the personal loan and the installments are deducted directly from the payroll or benefits of the INSS.

Banco Pan offers payroll-deductible loans to INSS retirees and pensioners, public servants or pensioners from municipal, state and federal agencies, military personnel or pensioners from the Armed Forces, provided there is an agreement with the financial institution offering the credit.

The maximum amount of the loan and the monthly installment, called the assignable margin, is defined by Banco Pan according to the agreement stipulated between the company and the paying source in which the customer is classified, and the fees charged in the operation vary according to the source. interested customer’s payer.

The Banco Pan payroll loan can be hired quickly and practically, completely online, if the interested party is enter the site from Banco Pan and follow the following steps:

Fill the form: Click on “I want a loan” and with your documents in hand, fill in the form to simulate the amount you have available for loan.

It is important to point out that under no circumstances will Banco Pan contact you requesting the return of the released amount or the payment of a bank slip on behalf of third parties, so if you receive this type of request, the customer must contact the bank to confirm if the information is true through the Call Center, on the number 0800 775 86 86, which is open from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 9 pm, and on Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm.

Consigned loan from Auxílio Brasil

The Ministry of Citizenship has not yet released the payroll loan for beneficiaries of the Program Brazil aiddue to the absence of regulation and the completion of the accreditation of banks, therefore, there is still no official and exact date on which Banco Pan or any other bank or financial institution will be able to offer credit to families.

The loan was already sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in August, but the release of the hiring depends on the publication of the regulation of complementary rules of the Ministry of Citizenshipwhich, among other things, must decide whether there will be a limit on interest, and for this reason there has been a long delay on the part of the government to release the contract to the beneficiaries.

Technicians defend that a ceiling for interest be defined that is, at least, equal to that determined for insured persons by the National Social Security Institute (INSS), which is 2.14%, however, some banks and finance companies have already decided internally that if the government decides to set a ceiling on interest equal to that charged to INSS policyholders, they must leave their intention to work with the payroll for Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries.