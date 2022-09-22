Bank promotes fair with 200 PROPERTIES in DIFFERENT STATES; Bids start at R$44,000

Banco Santander Brasil, together with Mega Leilões, is promoting a new auction. The auction has about 200 properties, available for different uses. The initial lots can be R$44 thousand. That is, a somewhat pleasant value for the consumer. However, it is worth remembering that this is a first offer, which tends to rise.

In this way, the auction promises to offer an opportunity for those who wish to have their own environment, be it a house, apartment, or any other option available for auction. In addition, the locations have the variation of more than 15 states in Brazil. Therefore, if you are interested in the auction, it is essential to understand how it works.

How will the auction work?

First of all, as already mentioned, there are about 200 properties available for the lots. These include residential and commercial environments. For example, it will be possible to buy a house, an apartment, a commercial or rural lot, as well as lots of land. So, there are dozens of opportunities to choose which one best fits you. The auction will take place next Monday (26).

Therefore, regarding the location of the properties auctioned, the variation is large. In all, there are 17 states with items available for finishing. They are: Rio Grande do Norte; Rio Grande do Sul; Rio de Janeiro; Santa Catarina; Sao Paulo; Sergipe; Amazon; Bahia; Ceará; Holy Spirit; Goiás; Maranhao; Minas Gerais; Paraná; Paraíba; For; Pernambuco.

So, even if you don’t belong to any of these states, but want to participate, for those who know, buy a property, don’t worry! The auction will take place online, requiring only a registration. In addition, it is possible to consult the lots directly on the Mega Auctions official website (www.megaleiloes.com.br), even before the possibility of purchase.

Payment and registration

In advance, there are some options for the payment of those who wish to acquire a property through the auction. In this way, it will be possible to make the payment in cash, or through installments. Thus, it is possible to divide up to 420 times the traded amount. In addition, there is also the possibility for interested individuals to use the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) as input.

Therefore, as mentioned earlier, the auction will take place online. Therefore, regardless of your location, you will be able to participate. To offer a closing proposal, you will need to register on the Mega official website, as mentioned above. The process is simple, and will only require you to fill in some personal data.

In addition, the guidance is for interested parties to register as soon as possible. That is, so that they don’t wait until the eve of the auction, and only then, decide to participate. However, as said, it is possible to consult some lots, also through the website. Finally, it is an excellent alternative for those who wish to acquire a property.

