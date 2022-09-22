Barça meets with Endrick’s agents and wants striker in 2024

Barcelona has already had a first meeting with representatives of the young forward Endrick, 16 years old, who created the base of Palmeiras and the main revelation of Brazilian football in 2022. According to the newspaper Sport, club officials met with agents linked to the player, who traveled from São Paulo to Catalonia to hear the Barça project for the contracting of the Palmeiras jewel.

At the meeting, according to the publication, the managers of Barcelona put Endrick as the main objective in the Brazilian market, in order to get ahead of the competition in a possible dispute with other great Europeans. The club’s assessment is that the striker has the potential to be one of the main names in world football in the medium term.

Barça’s idea is to count on Endrick from the 2024 season, when the striker turns 18. The operation would be similar to that of Real Madrid with Vinícius Júnior, bought from Flamengo before reaching the age of majority. Sport also highlights that the offspring of Palmeiras has been closely monitored and has gone through all the sporting filters of Barcelona’s scouting.

Last Sunday (18), Endrick was listed for the first time for the professional team of Palmeiras, in the 1-0 victory in the derby over Santos. But he didn’t leave the bank. Two months ago, he signed his first professional contract with the club, a three-year contract with a €60 million release clause (more than R$300 million).

The interest of European football and the amounts involved in a possible transaction are not for nothing. In 2022 alone, Endrick has already won three titles in the youth categories, two with Palmeiras and one with the Brazilian team. Always as a protagonist, the forward was champion of the Copinha, the Copa do Brasil under-17 and the Montaigu Tournament, in France, with the Brazilian under-17 team.

PSG competition

Barcelona are not the only big European club that has already taken the first step towards signing Endrick. According to Sport, PSG intends to count on the player and should also start talks with Palmeiras by the end of the season.

The publication emphasizes that, in its process of global consolidation, PSG has a project to capture global promises that has the Brazilian and South American markets as its center.

The signing of Endrick would fit into this new phase of the club, not only focused on big acquisitions like Neymar and Messi, but on the development of young players.