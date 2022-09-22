Barcelona expresses \”indignation\” over publication of Messi demands

photo: Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP Messi defends PSG for the second season

Barcelona on Wednesday expressed its “indignation” at the publication by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo of alleged demands that Argentine star Lionel Messi had made to renew his contract with the club in 2020.

“FC Barcelona expresses its indignation at the malicious leak of information that is part of a judicial proceeding,” Bara said in a statement.

According to the newspaper El Mundo, in order to remain at the club in 2020, Messi agreed to reduce his salary by 20%, but asked to recover it in the following two years with interest (3%), a bonus of 10 million euros for the renewal and the reduction of the termination clause to symbolic 10 thousand euros.

These requirements would be included in emails exchanged between the player’s father and representative, Jorge Messi, his lawyers and Barcelona officials, among them the club’s president at the time, Joan Bartomeu.

Messi would also have asked for a box at Camp Nou for his family and that of Uruguayan Luis Surez, that the club pay for a private flight for his family to Argentina at Christmas and a salary increase in case of a tax hike.

More information on Messi and Barcelona’s renewal

Also according to El Mundo, in June 2020 the Argentine received “74.9 million euros net a year” and, after several negotiations, Bara did not accept to reduce the termination clause or pay the bonus of 10 million euros.

Messi did not change his position and, “at the end of August 2020, just two months after the last contacts, he sent a document in which he requested his departure from the club”, writes El Mundo.

Bara regretted this Wednesday that the newspaper “bragging about having had “access to a huge amount of documents and e-mails that are in the possession of the Baragate investigation”, when this information and documentation have not yet been shared with the parties. “.

The ‘Baragate’, revealed in 2020 by radio Cadena Ser, consisted of the hiring of the company I3 Ventures to allegedly start a smear campaign on social networks against opponents of Bartomeu and figures such as Messi, Gerard Piqu and the team’s current coach, Xavi Hernndez. .

Bara claims that the published documents “have nothing to do with the investigation of the case and their use is against the club’s reputation and confidentiality.”

“For this reason, and with the aim of protecting FC Barcelona’s rights, the club’s legal services are already studying the appropriate measures to be taken”, concludes Bara.