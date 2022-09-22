BASE YEAR PIS CALENDAR 2021 RELEASED TODAY (21)? See updated news about PIS 2023 HERE

After the release of PIS 2021 It’s from PIS 2022 many workers are anxiously awaiting the payment of the salary bonus that has 2021 as the base year.

O PIS base year 2021 is a reason for many doubts for Brazilian workers. According to the annual calendar, the payment of PIS is late.

An example of this is that, in 2022PIS was paid base year 2019 and the PIS BASE YEAR 2020. Fact that should have occurred in their respective years.

In the article, you can check when the PIS base year will be available and you will also see:

PIS

PIS 2023

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

WHEN WILL PIS 2023 BE RELEASED?

PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021

2023 PIS TABLE

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

Also called PIS 2023. The salary allowance will be paid in 2023.

The delay in payment of PIS 2021 occurred because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

.

There is still a definite forecast for the payment of the allowance to occur. Find out more details below.

THE PIS BASE YEAR 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN?



There is still a forecast of release for the salary bonus. But it is known that the PIS 2023 may be released in mid-2023.

Below, check out what is possible. PIS 2023 table.

PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021 / PIS CALENDAR 2023

The payment of the salary allowance ended up delaying due to the Covid-19. So far, there is no release date for the PIS BASE YEAR 2021.

However, it is known that it is possible that the allowance will be released in the year 2023. Because of this, with the increase in the minimum wage, the wage allowance may undergo some changes.

2023 PIS TABLE