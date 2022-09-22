Best campaign yields benefits to São Paulo, in the Copa Sudamericana

the president of Sao PauloJulio Casares, participated in a meeting at the headquarters of Conmebol, in Paraguay, to deal with the team’s logistics, in the decision of the Copa Sudamericana, at 17:00 (Brasília time) on the 1st of October (Saturday).

By having the best overall campaign in the competition, Tricolor won the ‘advantage’ of staying in a hotel closer to the Mário Kempes stadium, where the game against Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador will be held.

Casares and the president of CONMEBOL (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Considered home because of this criterion, São Paulo will also be able to play with their first uniform. THEin addition, he chose the times and place for training.

according to THROW! found out, Tricolor decided to train at Talleres, the biggest team in the region. At least in this regard, striker Nahuel Bustos, revealed by the club, will be at home.

It was also defined, now officially, that most of the tickets destined for Del Valle will, in fact, go to the São Paulo fans.

In all, 26,500 of the 28,000 category 3 tickets behind the goals will be from Tricolor, as the Ecuadorian team only asked for 1,500 of the 14,000 tickets it was entitled to.

The other category 2 tickets (facing the field, Gasparini audience) are for mixed and local fans, but the tricolors are already expected to fill the sector.

It was also agreed that the São Paulo delegation will travel to Argentina next Wednesday (28). The time is not yet set. Tricolor embarks not necessarily on a chartered flight, but rather made available by one of the sponsors of Conmebol and the competition.

