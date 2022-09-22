





Birth control vaccine for men to be ready in 2023

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology are developing an unprecedented male contraceptive in the form of a vaccine. the contraceptive risk (Reversible Sperm Inhibition Under Control) should be ready in 12 months and has a prolonged effect for up to 10 years. The injection has completed its final testing and is considered better than vasectomythis is because it is less painful and also reversible.

Risug is a gel that damages the tails of individual sperm, preventing them from fertilizing an egg. The procedure takes just a few minutes and can be reversed at any time with an injection of water and sodium bicarbonate. A test done on 300 volunteers showed 97% effectivenesswith contraceptive effects observed in up to 6 months.

contraceptive application

The injection is given into the two vas deferens, channels that transport sperm after their maturation to join the seminal fluids and form semen. One local anesthesia is done in the scrotum before the two injections of the contraceptive vaccine.

None side effect adverse effects were reported during human trials, except temporary scrotal swelling and mild scrotal and inguinal pain (in the groin area) that resolved within one month.

The contraceptive uses a gel made of a polymer called styrene maleic anhydride that lines the spermatic duct. The chemical was initially used to coat pipes in rural water systems in India as it can kill bacteria. Tests on rabbits, rats and monkeys showed the product to have a similar effect on sperm.

Risug has completed several human clinical trials in India and is now awaiting approval from medical authorities from the country. In the United States, a male contraceptive called Vasalgel, which works in a similar way, is in development.

Risug contraceptive differential

The great advantage of this type of contraceptive is that it is not based on hormones. That’s because attempts to develop a male contraceptive pill based on sex hormones have run into problems in the past due to the side effects caused.

The main symptoms reported were acne and mood swings — in fact, both problems are common in pills for women. But other problems have also been reported, such as weight gain, depression and increased levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which consequently increases the risk of heart disease, and decreases the effectiveness of the drug.

