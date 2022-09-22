Bitcoin and Ethereum gain strength and rise after “scare” with Fed decision

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are experiencing strong volatility after the Federal Reserve (as the central bank of the United States is called) decided to raise the country’s interest rate by 0.75 percentage point, to the range between 3 % and 3.25%. After falling sharply shortly after the announcement, cryptocurrencies regained strength.

Despite the result being what was widely expected by the market, the Fed reinforced that it may continue to raise interest rates more emphatically to fight inflation, which brought greater market concern. Cryptocurrencies follow the movement of stock exchanges, which have also fallen, but rise again as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks.

At 4:00 pm ET, BTC was trading at $19,580, up 3.24% over the 24-hour period. Despite this, the world’s largest cryptocurrency has already dropped more than 12% over the past two weeks in anticipation of US monetary policy. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 1.95% to $1,370.

The market has recently entered a climate of strong fear and tension in the face of US economic indicators and Fed signals. Now investors are more cautious looking at what the monetary authority’s next steps are.

In the statement, the monetary authority anticipated that further rate adjustments will be appropriate. The Fed remains alert to inflationary risks and is committed to bringing the indexes towards the 2% target. “Inflation remains high, reflecting pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances, higher food and energy prices and broader price pressures,” the text reads.

In view of this, the average of Fed leaders’ projections now point to interest rates at 4.4% at the end of 2022, while for the end of 2023, the average projection is for rates at 4.6%. Only in 2024 is a drop in interest rates expected, to 3.9%, and going to 2.9% at the end of 2025.

For Tasso Lago, private fund manager in cryptocurrencies at Financial Move, the trend is for a positive reaction from the market to the decision. “At the time of the announcement, we had a slight volatility that is inherent to the risk of the moment, but with an increase of 0.75 pp that was expected, we will see a certain recovery in the markets”, he evaluates.

According to him, this improvement is due to the fact that the market had already priced in an interest rate increase of this magnitude shortly after the above-expected inflation data was released last week. “If I came above that [0,75 p.p.]the market would fall further, and if it went down, it would rise more strongly”, he says.

Despite the more positive assessment of the Fed’s decision, Lago believes that the prices of digital assets will only rise more sharply when US inflation returns to decelerate indices, which, in the American leaders’ own projection, should take time to to occur.

Given this, the market remains cautious, which will assess the future of monetary policy in the US every day. “If the Fed remains aggressive, we are likely to see markets test lower lows and remain locked until the inflation numbers seem to start to improve,” Joe DiPasquale, CEO of BitBull Capital, a crypto hedge fund manager, said in a statement. CoinDesk.

