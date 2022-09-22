Black Adam wakes up from hibernation and breaks everything in new teaser

After “stealing” one of the Hulk’s moves in a preview, the black adam got a new one teaser which shows the anti-hero lived by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson waking up in a bad mood after a hibernation of about 5 thousand years. The video, which can be seen below, still reminds us that the character, who faces the Justice Society, already existed long before heroes like Batman and Superman appeared.

In addition to Johnson, black adam still has Noah Centineo how Atom Crushers; Quintessa Swindell like Cyclone; Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate; Aldis Hodge like Hawkman and more.

the solo movie of black adam has direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (The orphan), script of Adam Szytkieland premiere scheduled for October 21, 2022.

