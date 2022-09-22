Bolsonarista attacks Datafolha interviewer in the interior of São Paulo

A researcher at the Datafolha institute was attacked last Tuesday with kicks and punches by a supporter of the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the interior of São Paulo, in Arranha.

The attack took place after one of the researcher’s interviews, according to information from the Folha de S. Paulo. While he was asking the questions, the aggressor, identified as Rafael Bianchini, began to intimidate him by shouting “Só pega Lula” and “vagabundo”.

Bianchini demanded to be interviewed by the professional. However, according to the institute’s standard training methodology, the sample must be random – that is, interviewers cannot interview people who offer to respond to the survey.

After the interview ended, the researcher was hit in the back with punches and kicks. When the researcher reacted, Bianchini’s son also began to fight back.

With the neighbors acting to stop the aggressions, Bianchini returned to her house and tried to attack the researcher again with a fishmonger, a white weapon. This time, his son held him back.

“The researcher was carrying out his work and was cowardly physically attacked. Nothing justifies any kind of aggression. We are seeing an increase in hostility towards researchers and this is very worrying,” he said. Luciana Chongdirector of Datafolha, to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

This was not the first case of hostility against Datafolha researchers. According to the institute, since last Tuesday the 13th, at least ten incidents of violence were recorded, with emphasis on the states of Goiás, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Alagoas, Maranhão, Pará, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.