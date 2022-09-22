Bolsonaro changes two provisional measures involving the Income Tax

President Jair Bolsonaro edited on the night of this Wednesday (21) two provisional measures (MPs) that deal with the Income Tax. While the first reduces from 25% to 6% the rates referring to expenses of Brazilians traveling abroad, the second exempts the tax for foreigners who have income obtained with fixed income securities issued by national companies.

In the case of the reduction to 6% involving Brazilians, the change will take effect in the years 2023 and 2024. In the following years, there will be a staggered increase in the rate, rising to 7% in 2025, 8% in 2026 and 9% in 2027.

According to the Federal Government, “the measure reduces, for five years, the IRRF rate levied on amounts paid, credited, delivered, employed or remitted to an individual or legal entity resident or domiciled abroad, intended to cover personal expenses , abroad, of individuals residing in the country, on tourism, business, service or training trips or on official missions”, up to R$ 20 thousand per month.











Foreigners





In the amendment involving foreigners, the Federal Government informs that the extension of the zero Income Tax rates refer to “the income obtained with fixed income securities issued by national companies, distributed in Brazil (for example, debentures), and with securities issued by financial institutions (banks, credit unions, etc.)”, obtained by beneficiaries residing abroad.

The government considers that the urgency of the measure is justified by the potential to attract foreign investment immediately.





“In general, debt securities have medium or long duration, so that the return of the papers issued after the publication of the provisional measure, as well as those already in circulation, will reflect the greater demand from non-resident investors, contributing to the foreign exchange in the country and to reduce the cost of raising funds for Brazilian companies.”

As the rate reduction starts in 2023, there is no impact on revenues for the year 2022, according to the government. “The measure enters into force on the date of its publication and takes effect from January 1, 2023. To be converted into law, the measure will have to be approved by the Legislative Power within the next 120 days.”