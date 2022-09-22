Bolsonaro has famous among his supporters, from Zezé di Camargo to Gusttavo Lima

With less than two weeks to go until the elections, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) vying for the lead in the presidential race and the hearts of many celebrities. Able to influence the electorate, there are several celebrities who already make their positions clear. In the case of the president, the sertanejos, for example, have remained firmly by his side.

They have already declared that they vote for him and admire him: Zezé di Camargo, Sérgio Reis, Gusttavo Lima, Bruno (from the duo with Marrone) and Chrystian (from the duo with Ralf). Still in music, rockers Roger (Ultraje a Rigor) and Digão (Raimundos) should vote for Bolsonaro, as well as Latino. Other famous supporters are: Ratinho, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Andressa Urach and Thiago Gagliasso.

READ TOO:

>> Guns n’ Roses show in Curitiba should attract 25 thousand people; Queue is already huge!

>> Nurses from Curitiba and other cities in Paraná protest for category flooring

The most recent public support among celebrities came from actor Malvino Salvador who, on the 6th, came out in defense of the reelection candidate by participating in the podcast “Cara a Tapa”. Malvino classified Bolsonaro as a person of “good intentions”, who has been “massacred by the media in a dishonest way”.

Open parentheses. The actor is married to the commentator and jiu-jitsu fighter Kyra Gracie, from the traditional clan of fighters which his uncle Renzo, based in the United States, also belongs to. In 2019, Bolsonaro awarded him the title of “ambassador of Brazilian tourism”, as he did with Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

A month after the honor, Renzo was involved in a diplomatic incident with France, calling the country’s president, Emmanuel Macron, a “clown”. For Renzo, the politician had “a chicken neck”, and his wife, First Lady Brigitte, was “a dragon”. Close parentheses.

Who also joined the Bolsonarista campaign with full force was the promoter, former TV presenter and former handyman of Gal Costa (he was a mix of press advisor and private secretary), Amin Khader. More than supporting, he declared himself to the president. “Love you,” he wrote on Instagram.

Former heartthrob, conservative and contemporary of Mario Frias, actor Felipe Folgosi, 48, has not only been supporting and praising Bolsonaro in his networks, but has also followed his path: he also joined the PL and launched himself as a candidate for federal deputy for Sao Paulo. “September 7 will be the nail in the TSE’s coffin. Let’s celebrate our independence from this damn left, in the name of Jesus”, he urges, while campaigning on his Instagram account.