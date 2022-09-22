Bolsonaro overturns taxing list, and health plan will be required to cover treatments off the ANS list

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned, this Wednesday (21), the bill n° 2033/22 that ends the exhaustive character of the list of procedures of the National Agency of Supplementary Health (ANS). The measure, in practice, expands the coverage of health plans in relation to exams, medicines, treatments and hospitals.

The deadline for the sanction would be next Monday (26), but Bolsonaro was early to decide on the matter that generated heated debates in the National Congress and even reached the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

The STF itself postponed, on the 15th, a public hearing due to uncertainties in the rules defined in the PL, which were known today after presidential sanction.

PL 2033/22 determines that health plans will have to cover treatments prescribed by doctors or dentists, as long as they meet at least one of the requirements: being proven effective, having a recommendation from the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec) in the Unified Health System Health (SUS) or by another internationally renowned health technology assessment body.

From now on, beneficiaries will be able to request coverage for treatments that are not on the ANS list.

The bill was approved by the Federal Senate, symbolically and unanimously, at the end of August. As a law, the measure may affect several publicly traded healthcare companies, such as Hapvida and NotreDame Intermédica (HAPV3), Rede D’Or (RDOR3) and SulAmérica (SULA11), among others.

The PL was created to overturn a decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) against the exemplary list. Until the decision of the STJ, many users of health plans sought in court (and were able to) that operators were forced to pay for procedures or treatments that are not yet provided for in the ANS list.

The ANS, in turn, was against the PL and argued that expanding the range of mandatory medical procedures could make health plans more expensive for the final consumer. In a session in the Senate, Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health, also criticized the project, justifying the impact that the measure would have on the sector.

ANS list

The ANS list establishes the minimum coverage that private plans need to offer customers. Officially, the name is “Rol of Procedures and Events in Health”.

The list has more than 3 thousand procedures, in addition to diseases listed in the ICD (International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems), of the WHO (World Health Organization).

Since it was created in 1998, the list of procedures that require health insurance coverage has been updated.

Anyone who criticizes the role in the taxing model defends the exemplary format. In it, the list of procedures is open and allows interpretation on a case-by-case basis, enabling the granting of coverage beyond what is defined in the ANS list.

