Bolsonaro sanctions law that authorizes coverage of procedures outside the ANS list

The president Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned this Wednesday a law passed by Congress that allows the coverage of services not included in the list of National Health Agency (ANS) by health plans. In practice, plans are required to cover treatments that are not listed as mandatory.

According to the presidency of the Republic, “the sanction seeks to avoid discontinuity of medical treatments, especially for those who are carriers of rare diseases”. The discussion around the case began after the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) understood that private health plans do not have the obligation to carry out consultations, exams and other procedures that are not provided for in the ANS role.

With the decision, family members and patients said that the health of patients with rare diseases is compromised. In some cases, health operators have even informed families that they would remove oxygen supply equipment for patients with diseases who need mechanical ventilation or oxygen supply to stay alive.

The reaction of entities led Congress to mobilize to approve Bill No. 2,033, of 2022, which amends Law No. mandatory for customers.

The extra coverage can occur, according to the sanctioned text, “provided that there is proof of effectiveness, in the light of health sciences, based on scientific evidence and therapeutic plan; or that there are recommendations by the National Commission for Incorporation of Technologies in the Health System – Conitec, or, at least, an internationally renowned health technology assessment body, provided that they are also approved for their nationals”.





