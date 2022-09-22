Bolsonaro sanctions law that authorizes coverage of procedures outside the ANS list

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned this Wednesday (21) a law passed by the National Congress that allows the coverage of services not included in the list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) by medical insurance. In practice, plans are required to cover treatments that are not listed by the agency but have been prescribed by doctors, as long as there is a scientific basis for the claim.

According to the Presidency of the Republic, “the sanction seeks to avoid discontinuity of medical treatments, especially for those who are carriers of rare diseases”. The discussion around the case began after the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) understood that private health plans do not have the obligation to carry out consultations, exams and other procedures that are not provided for in the ANS list.





With the decision, family members and patients said that the health care of patients with rare diseases would be compromised. In some cases, health operators even informed families that they would remove oxygen supply equipment for those who need mechanical ventilation or oxygen supply to stay alive.

The reaction of entities led Congress to mobilize to approve the bill 2,033/2022, which amends law 9,656/1998, which allows plans to cover procedures that are not on the mandatory offer listing for customers. The extra coverage must necessarily occur, according to the sanctioned text, when there is a medical prescription “provided there is proof of effectiveness, in the light of health sciences, based on scientific evidence and a therapeutic plan; or that there are recommendations by the National Commission of Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System — Conitec, or at least an internationally renowned health technology assessment body, provided that they are also approved for their nationals”.

The decision has an impact on 46 million health plan users, according to ANS data. The National Federation of Supplementary Health (FenaSaúde) regretted the sanction of the law by President Jair Bolsonaro. The entity claims that the change affects the forecast of the plans with the expenses of the services offered.

“The change puts Brazil against the world’s best practices for evaluating the incorporation of medicines and health procedures, hinders the adequate pricing of plans and compromises the predictability of care expenses, which can lead to high monthly fees and mass expulsion of beneficiaries of supplementary health”, highlighted the entity.

FenaSaúde says it will appeal to the Judiciary to try to prevent the law from being maintained. “The entity also warns that such a measure can further impact the financial situation of the sector. Since April 2021, the assistance expenses of the set of operators of private health care plans and insurance have already exceeded the revenues obtained from considerations, leading to a operating loss of R$ 9.2 billion, considering the accumulated of the last five quarters”, completes the text.