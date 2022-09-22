Bolsonaro sanctions project that changes the tax role of ANS, announces Romário

posted on 09/21/2022 17:16



(credit: Geraldo Magela/Agência Senado/Reproduction/AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the bill that overturns the tax role (PL 2.033/22) of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The announcement was made by Senator Romário (PL-RJ), who is the rapporteur of PL 2.033/2022, on social media.

With the approval of the project on August 29, health plans can once again be required to finance treatments for health diseases that are not on the list defined by the ANS. In June, a decision by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) ruled that the plans would only be required to finance previously listed treatments. The decision provoked a reaction from users of health plans and civil society organizations.





In addition to announcing the sanction, Romário celebrated the end of the role on social networks. According to the rapporteur of the project in the Senate, it was “a victory of life”.

The exhaustive list was a list from the National Health Agency that limited the coverage of health plans. I am proud to have been an ally in the struggle of thousands of mothers, fathers and entire families who never gave up on putting an end to this absurdity. — Romario (@RomarioOnze) September 21, 2022





