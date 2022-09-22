Bolsonaro sanctions project that ends the tax role of ANS

With the change, health plans will have to bear procedures that are not on the regulatory agency’s list.

President Jair Bolsonaro signed the bill without vetoes



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned this Wednesday, 21, the bill that overturns the taxing role of National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The information was released by Senator Romario (PL-RJ), rapporteur of the proposal in the Federal Senate. “Millions of people will return to having their treatments, therapies and medicines paid for by their health plans. It is a victory for the sake of life”, celebrated the parliamentarian, in a publication in the twitter. In practice, the text obliges health plans to pay for treatments prescribed by doctors or dental professionals, even if they are not on the regulatory agency’s reference list. The proposal was voted on and approved by the National Congress at the end of August. On the occasion, the rapporteur took a position against the taxing role and spoke of “a role that kills and that murders”. “Anyone who knows me knows about my long-standing commitment and my historic struggle for health, for people with disabilities and rare diseases,” said Romário, on August 29.

“I am proud to have been an ally in the struggle of thousands of mothers, fathers and entire families who never gave up on putting an end to this absurdity. (…) We were blackmailed and threatened, but life is a non-negotiable right. We achieved. Always count on me”, also wrote the former player on Wednesday. With congressional approval and presidential sanction, the new understanding of the role will be exemplary. That is, just a reference to the procedures and treatments that health operators must cover, without the possibility of excluding medical services that are not listed, if the request is proven to be effective or recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec).