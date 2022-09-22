Bones found of young man who had the ‘worst death’ in history

Archaeologists at the University of Milan in Italy have found the remains of a young man who suffered one of the worst deaths in history. The medieval skeleton showed signs that he had been subjected to a cruel method of torture. To make matters worse, the man may also have been the victim of a botched attempt at decapitation.

According to the researchers, the remains date back to the 12th century, belonging to a boy aged between 17 and 20 years. His skeleton was found near a Milanese cathedral. Due to his symmetrical injuries to his arms and legs, scientists believe he was tortured using an instrument known as “The Wheel”.

This instrument of torture was used in public executions throughout the medieval period. The condemned man was tied to a wheel and his limbs, exposed between the spokes, were first broken with clubs and hammers. After that, other violence was imposed on the victim, with the use of blades, fire or red-hot irons. In the end, the wheel was placed on a pole and raised like a flag.

The victim was suspended for some time, perhaps days or weeks, until he died or was executed for mercy. The terrible method of torture was used against those accused of heinous crimes, but in northern Italy, where the skeleton was found, the wheel was usually reserved for people suspected of spreading the plague. As if that weren’t enough, forensic analysis of the boy’s remains also revealed unusual fractures at the base of the skull.

The researchers say the injuries may have been caused by a heavy blow from a heavy weapon during a “clumsy decapitation”.