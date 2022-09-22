Botafogo expands scouting area and monitors young people in Latin America | botafogo

Botafogo expanded the scouting area – an area that John Textor appreciates -, following the ongoing planning since the implementation of the SAF in the club. The club announced this Wednesday afternoon (21st), that the focus is to improve the process of mapping and prospecting young athletes in the youth categories.

Within the project, Botafogo hired a coordinator for the catchment area: Everson Rocha, who worked in Santos, Athletico-PR and Coritiba. The monitoring of promises will be more intense in Rio, but it is already being expanded to other Brazilian states and also to Latin America.

1 of 3 From left to right: Brunno Noce, Everson Rocha, Alessandro Brito, Raphael Rezende and Henrique Simões, from Botafogo — Photo: Publicity/BFR From left to right: Brunno Noce, Everson Rocha, Alessandro Brito, Raphael Rezende and Henrique Simões, from Botafogo — Photo: Publicity/BFR

– We will compete and be very aggressive in the State of Rio de Janeiro and intensify the mapping of young athletes in Brazil. The Club needs to grow in an organized and structured way in this very important sector within the SAF. As a short-term project, we will be monitoring and mapping the main schools, academies, championships and games in Rio – explained Alessandro Brito, head scout alvinegro.

– After hiring, we created our database. We use some tools for analysis, but we also invest in observations in loco (in person). Our professionals are traveling around Rio, the country and America with the investigation ‘in loco’, which brings a sensitivity beyond the tools – concluded Brito.

The new catchment area coordinator is from Curitiba and is 35 years old. He holds a degree in Physical Education from Faculdade Dom Bosco and an MBA in Planning and Strategy from Universidade Positivo.

Rocha started his career at Athletico-PR, where he stayed between 2002 and 2019, holding the positions of Performance Analyst, Market, Business and Data Analyst, Professional External Scout and Internal Scout. He returned to the club in 2021, when he was Coordinator of the Technical/Methodological and Scouting/Partnerships.

Between the two stints, Rocha worked at Santos for two seasons. There, he was Intelligence Manager and Head Scout.

Alessandro Brito: Head Scout

Raphael Rezende: Market Coordinator

Henrique Simões: Analytics Coordinator

Alfie Assis: Performance Coordinator

Everson Rocha: Capture Coordinator

Vinicius Bispo: Performance Analyst

Rodrigo Mira: Performance Analyst

Bruno Noce: Scout Pro

Cristian Costa: Scout Pro

William Santos: Scout Pro

