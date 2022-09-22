Botafogo invests in scouting and hires ex-Athletico-PR and Santos professional for the catchment area

Priority in the strategy of Botafogo for the future, the area of scouting continues to receive investments to optimize the results of the Football Department. After actions in the transfer windows and going through internal organizational structuring, the current focus is on improving the process of mapping and prospecting young athletes in the basic categories. SAF hired Everson Rochaex-Santos and Athletico Paranaense and Coritiba, to assume the position of Funding Coordinator.

“Botafogo intends to strengthen and expand its recruitment of athletes for the basic categories. We are going to compete and be very aggressive in the State of Rio de Janeiro and intensify the mapping of young athletes in Brazil. The Club needs to grow in an organized and structured way in this very important sector within the SAF. As a short-term project, we will be monitoring and mapping the main schools, academies, championships and games in Rio de Janeiro”, highlighted Alessandro Britothe club’s Head Scout, who works alongside André Mazzuco, Executive Director of Football, in the big day-to-day decisions.

The area continues to evolve, following market trends and seeking the best tools available. Brito advanced in the reformulation of the sector, which currently has the following configuration: Raphael Rezende is Market Coordinator; Henrique Simões, Analytics Coordinator; Alfie Assis, Performance Coordinator; and Everson Rocha, Funding Coordinator. Vinicius BispoPerformance Analyst; Rodrigo MiraPerformance Analyst; Bruno NoceScout Pro; Cristian Costa, Scout Pro; and William SantosScout Pro, round out the team.

“John Textor has a very open view of the data, scout and analytics department. This contributes a lot to our daily lives. We are building something very different in South America. We are going to implement an information department, to work with a multiclub platform, inserting material (or content) about the athletes in a database for Botafogo”, analyzed Brito, who also detailed a little more about the work carried out by the Scouting area.

“The first step in our arrival was to focus on the first and second windows of 2022: supporting John, Castro and Mazzuco with information and athlete prospecting. After hiring, we created our database. We used some tools for analysis, but we also invested in on-site observations. Our professionals are traveling around Rio, the country and America with the investigation ‘in loco’, which brings a sensitivity beyond the tools”, added Brito.

For Raphael Rezende, Market Coordinator, management advances in the internal organization are important for the final result.

“This structure is essential for Botafogo to assert itself more and more as a proactive Club in the market, whether in the professional or other categories. A considerable advance in people and processes with the objective of generating information on a global scale, feeding the Eagle Holding project as a whole”, evaluated Rezende.

Everson Rocha

A 35-year-old from Curitiba, Everson Rocha has a degree in Physical Education from Faculdade Dom Bosco and an MBA in Planning and Strategy from Universidade Positivo. In his last spell at Athletico Paranaense (2021-22), he held the position of Coordinator of the Technical / Methodological and Scouting / Partnerships. At Santos (2019-2021), he was Intelligence Manager and Head Scout.

“Everson is a highly regarded professional in the market and comes to coordinate this important work in training. The idea is to make a huge leap in quality in all categories”, said Brito.

“The Botafogo project is very interesting. The Scouting area is being structured in a rare way to see and that motivated me to come. I want to be part of this special moment of SAF and meet the expectations of the project”, commented Everson Rocha.

In his first spell at Athletico Paranaense (2002-2019), he held the positions of Performance Analyst, Market, Business and Data Analyst, Professional External Scout and Internal Scout. The experience gained led him to be invited to speak at CBF Academy forums and at major world congresses, such as the World Scouting Congress. Now it’s time to make history at Glorioso.