Brain stimulation has proven effectiveness in people with OCD

posted on 09/21/2022 06:00



(credit: Andrew Janson, Butson Lab, University of Utah/Disclosure)

It is estimated that nine out of ten patients diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) are able to improve with medication and psychotherapy. However, for the rest, these approaches have no effect, and the obsessive and persistent thoughts and dysfunctional and ritualized behaviors don’t go away. About 3% of the world’s population is affected by this condition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

As an alternative for refractory cases, scientists have proposed the use of deep brain stimulation (DBS), a well-established technique for Parkinson’s disease. A review article of 34 studies published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry showed that DBS can halve symptoms of severe OCD. In addition, two-thirds of patients reported substantial improvement within two years of implantation.

Deep brain stimulation consists of placing electrodes in certain areas of the brain to regulate abnormal electrical impulses. They are connected to a neurostimulator implanted under the scalp or below the collarbone. The operation is similar to that of a cardiac pacemaker, and the stimulation intensity is programmed periodically with a small electronic device that the health professional brings close to the neurostimulator.

For more than a decade, the technique has benefited Parkinson’s patients, reducing the tremors and muscle stiffness that characterize the disease. The successful approach encouraged scientists to investigate the potential of DBS for people with severe OCD resistant to standard therapy. To update the medical literature on effectiveness in these cases, the researchers reviewed and adjusted the results of 34 clinical trials published from 2005 to 2021, seeking to know the extent to which stimulation alleviates symptoms of the disorder and common comorbidities such as depression.

The studies included 352 adults with a mean age of 40 years and severe to extreme OCD whose symptoms did not improve despite treatment. In 23 of them, participants needed to show persistent signs for five or more years before considering implantation. Of the remaining 11, one required more than a decade of symptoms and two or more years of treatment failure; another established at least one year of failure; and five did not specify requirements.





Depression

On average, participants reported that symptoms persisted for 24 years. Coexisting mental health problems were reported in 23 studies and included major depression (in more than half of patients), anxiety and personality disorders. The median period of monitoring after deep brain stimulation was two years.

Final analysis of the pooled data showed that deep brain stimulation reduced symptoms by 47%, and two-thirds of participants had substantial improvement during the monitoring period. A secondary assessment revealed a reduction in reported depressive symptoms, with complete resolution in nearly half of participants and partial response in a further 16%.

Of the studies, 24 reported serious side effects, including complications related to infections, seizures, suicide attempts, stroke, and development of new obsessions associated with stimulation. Overall, 78 participants suffered at least one of these adversities.

Challenges

The review authors, from the Baylor School of Medicine, conclude that “there is a strong evidence base” in support of the use of deep brain stimulation for the treatment of severe persistent OCD and associated depression (Read Three Questions for). “It is an interesting alternative for patients with refractory OCD, mainly due to the good results found in the studies, but there are challenges to make it available as a real therapeutic option”, evaluates psychiatrist Leonardo Rodrigues da Cruz, from the Instituto Meraki Saúde Mental, in Brasília.

The specialist highlights, among the limitations, the high cost of equipment, the need for trained neurosurgery teams and more established follow-up protocols. “Furthermore, there are risks inherent to the implantation of electrodes, such as infection, hemorrhage, changes in smell and taste”, he says. “The availability of this treatment is still very low, which makes it difficult for patients to access it.”

In the United States, these are also deterrents, notes the lead author of the study published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, Sameer Sheth. However, both in the North American country and on the European continent, regulatory agencies allow deep stimulation in patients with severe OCD in a humane way, when there is no other treatment option.

Three questions for…

Sameer Sheth, Department of Neurosurgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston (USA)



credit: Baylor College of Medicine/Disclosure

Is the evidence on the effectiveness of treatment with deep brain stimulation sufficient for the technique to become a clinical option?

Yes, this therapy should be considered standard practice. There is already a form of FDA approval in the US (Humanitarian Device Exemption) and Europe. The therapy is supported by high-level evidence from several well-designed trials.

Is there sufficient understanding of the neuronal circuits associated with obsessive-compulsive disorder?

This understanding will continue to evolve. Even in deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s, which has been the standard therapy for 20 years, we don’t have a perfect understanding of the circuitry. We rarely have a perfect understanding of any area of ​​medicine. But if we have enough knowledge to perform a procedure safely and effectively, we should not wait and deprive patients of therapy. As we do more procedures, we continue to learn more and improve even more.

Could you highlight the main challenges for the implementation of this treatment?

Awareness and access are the main challenges. Very few patients with severe OCD are aware of this option and very few physicians know enough to refer patients. Even patients who arrive at a few experienced locations often face a lack of health insurance coverage. But as recognition of its effectiveness grows, these challenges will be overcome.