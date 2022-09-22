Brazil breaks record with 100 million workers employed

In July, the number of employed people in Brazil reached 100 million workers, according to the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea). This is the highest number of employees in the historical series published by the agency, which began in 2012.

The Ipea published the data this Wednesday, 21. The unemployment rate in the country closed at 8.9%, the lowest since July 2015.

“The Brazilian labor market has been showing a trajectory of strong dynamism, marked by a significant expansion of the employed population, with a significant effect on the reduction of unemployment”, the institute said in a statement. “It is also noted that this expansion of occupation has occurred in a generalized way, covering all regions, all age and educational segments and practically all sectors of the economy.”

To make the calculations, the institution used data from the National Household Sample Survey, carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics. The number of unemployed people fell from 13.6 million in July 2021 to 9.7 million in the same month in 2022. That is: almost 4 million less. Thus, the retreat approached 30%.

“This fall in unemployment reflects the good performance of the employed population, whose contingent increased by 7.5% in July,” said Ipea in a note. Likewise, there was also a drop in the number of unemployed and employed, closing at 14.4%. The proportion of the discouraged in relation to the population outside the labor force dropped to 3.6%.

The survey takes into account formal and informal job vacancies, in addition to self-employment. Considering the non-seasonally adjusted employed rate, Brazil reached 110 million workers in July. In the same month, the federal government counted 42 million Brazilians in jobs with a formal contract.