Brazil is at high risk of reintroducing polio, warns PAHO

Pan American Health Organization issues a statement and emphasizes concern with countries such as the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Peru; level of Brazilian vaccination is the lowest since 1994

Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil

Child takes a drop of polio vaccine, which guarantees almost 100% immunization against the disease



The Pan American Health Organization issued a statement this Wednesday, 21, in which it expresses concern about the low Brazilian vaccination coverage for the fight against polio and emphasizes that the country is at high risk of having a new outbreak of the disease. The drop in immunization is the smallest since 1994, with only 79% of the target audience getting immunized. In addition to Brazil, countries such as the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Pery were targets of the alert. Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, this month declared a state of emergency to increase efforts to vaccinate the local population to stop polio from spreading after the virus was detected in sewage samples. London and Jerusalem also experienced similar situations. With a consequence of irreversible paralysis, the disease can be easily prevented through vaccines available since 1955. With no known cure, three injections produce almost 100% immunity against the disease. The population most susceptible to having the disease and manifesting its complications are children up to five years of age. Asymptomatic, the infection can also cause fever and vomiting. One in 200 mild infections results in irreversible paralysis, where up to 10% do not survive and die.