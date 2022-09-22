Brazil occupies second-to-last position in a ranking that measures pension quality in 44 countries | Globo newspaper

Natixis Investment Consulting analyzed retirement conditions in 44 countries – the world’s largest economies. In the survey, Brazil ranked 43rd, that is, in the penultimate position. The survey analyzed and compared four aspects in all countries: health, finances, quality of life and material well-being.

The last index is related to income equality, per capita income and unemployment. In this regard, Brazil had the worst result – which means that Brazilians are far from having a pension that can meet basic needs.

Currently, more than 19 million retirees and pensioners earn up to one minimum wage. And with low purchasing power, it’s hard to pay all the bills.

Without knowing what the future will be like, the advice of those who have studied social security for years is to start thinking about other ways to supplement their monthly income.

“For those who are in the market intending to retire later on, it is very important to think about income alternatives for retirement, and not depend exclusively on public security, because it will never guarantee a good benefit, financially speaking”, explains Emerson Costa Lemes, director editorial of the Brazilian Institute of Social Security Law.

At the age of 84, owner Orlanda Cassiano da Silva recalls what the 30 years dedicated to work were like.

“I was an administration officer and at that time there was no computer, it was the typewriter. You had to do everything perfectly to send the publications that are now published in the Official Gazette”, he recalls.

But the so-called ‘best age’ is not quite as she imagined.