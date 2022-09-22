Brazilian Foreign Minister will intervene at UN meeting on Ukraine

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França remained in New York following the return of President Jair Bolsonaro to Brazil.

The current head of the Itamaraty will stay in the American city until the end of this week to participate in a series of meetings with authorities from other countries.

One of them will be the UN Security Council meeting on Thursday morning (22/9). The meeting will focus on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the column, the current Brazilian chancellor intends to intervene on behalf of Brazil to take a stand on the conflict.

Carlos França’s aides say he must strengthen the defense of a “negotiated way out” of the crisis, without pointing to a single culprit for the war.

The thesis is the same that Jair Bolsonaro adopted in his opening speech at the UN General Assembly, on Tuesday morning (20/9), in New York.

“The solution to the conflict in Ukraine will only be achieved through negotiation and dialogue. I appeal here to the parties, as well as to the entire international community: do not miss any opportunity to end the conflict and ensure peace. The stability, security and prosperity of humanity are at serious risk if the conflict continues.”