Bustos counters Goulart and complains for not having received what was promised at Santos

Coach Fabián Bustos participated in the program El show del fútbol, ​​on the GolTV channel, in Ecuador, and spoke for the first time since his Santos departure, about the passage in Brazilian football. Recently, the coach returned to Barcelona.

The coach arrived at Santos in February 2022 to replace coach Fábio Carille. In all, there were 28 games, 8 wins, 12 draws and 8 losses. The Argentine left Peixe eliminated in the Sudamericana, close to falling in the Copa do Brasil and in 10th place in the Brazilian Championship.

He claimed that the current board of Santos did not fulfill promises that had been made when he signed with the club in February, such as hiring the midfielder Fernando Sobral, right-back Byron Castillotoday in Mexican football and Alison steering wheel.

“Today, the best coach in Brazil, Abel Ferreira, says that the life of a coach in Brazil lasts three months. I lasted four and a half months. The reality is that some things didn’t work out because they didn’t deliver what they promised. They said they were bringing Byron Castillo. O Alison, who was in the East. They had promised Fernando Sobral, from Ceará, which they were unable to bring. So, they brought in Jhojan, who hadn’t had a sequel, Angulo, who didn’t have a sequel either. It got more difficult,” said the coach.

The Argentine coach even hit recent statements by Ricardo Goulart, today at Bahia. The former number 10 shirt claimed that Fabián Bustos did not respect his story. The attacking midfielder only entered the field 30 times, scored four goals and provided three assists.

“Ricardo Goulart is a great professional, a great player. But he made some statements… there were 30 matches, in 15 he was a starter, 12 he was related and 4 out, and he said that I didn’t respect his history. Santos is a lot of pressure and they support the base players more”, says Bustos.

The coach lamented the lack of players to assemble “two teams” and cited the departure of defender Kaiky, to Almería, from Spainas an example of difficulties to compete with other teams with larger squads.

“If I have two teams, it’s good. We had a boy, Kaiky, that they sold now. If I have two teams, I can compete with Flamengo, Palmeiras, Atlético-MG, Athletico-PR, Bragantino. But Santos didn’t have two teams”, pointed out the coach.

Bustos was fired after being eliminated by Deportivo Táchira in the Copa Sudamericana. O Club Management Committee unanimously approved the departure. The online meeting was attended by president Andres Rueda, vice president José Carlos, Dagoberto Oliva, Renato Hagopian, Thomaz Côrte Real and Vitor Loureiro Sion.

“It was 100 days, in this period the club played 30 days. It’s very difficult because I didn’t have time to train. They were going to take a five-hour trip to the North by plane, and it would be hot there. Then in the south, cold. It was play, recovery and tactical training. It makes the work difficult,” he comments.

“It was a beautiful experience, it’s a giant structure, which nobody here has a structure like in Brazil. But, to give you an idea, Santos had Cuca, who is in Atlético, Diniz in Fluminense, Carille in Japan, me, in Barcelona, ​​and Lisca, who is in Avaí”, completes Bustos.

O Ecuador’s Barcelona announced the return of coach Fabián Bustos on September 10. Since then, he has played two games and won both, against Macará, 5-3, and the classic against Emelec, away from home, by 3-1.