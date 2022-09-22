CAIXA TEM: Credit card via app is released

Recently, the box hasapplication of Federal Savings Banklaunched a tool for citizens who want to enjoy a credit card that is easy to approve and full of advantages.

The credit card is granted by the financial institution to citizens who have a digital social savings account on the platform. According to official information, approval depends on a credit analysis that considers the consumer’s score among other factors.

However, so far, there is no information about the credit limit, but it will possibly be different for each client, since it will depend on the profile of each one.

Advantages of the new Caixa Tem card

One of the main advantages of the Caixa Tem card is the possibility of making purchases in cash to pay within 40 days. In addition, the card has no annual fee or maintenance fees, even allowing the customer to have an additional card free of charge.

The card also allows:

Virtual card;

Purchases abroad;

Advantages of the Vai de Visa program.

If you have any questions, contact us by phone 4004 0104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 104 0104 (other regions).

First of all, the interested party can request the credit card through the application itself box has. Just follow the steps below:

First, click on the “Credit Card” menu; Tap the option “I want my card”; Confirm the personal data that will appear on the screen; Read and accept the terms and conditions; Create a password; Finally, enjoy all the benefits of your new card.

About the Caixa Tem card

First, it is important to make it clear that it is a credit card available exclusively to CAIXA Tem customers. Hiring is 100% digital through the CAIXA Tem app.

With the CAIXA Tem Credit Card, you can make purchases in cash or in installments. In this way, it is worth remembering that the total amount of the purchase compromises the credit limit of your card, even if the purchase is in installments.

As informed, for cash purchases, you may have up to 40 interest-free days to make the payment. On the other hand, for purchases in installments, payments may be made with or without interest, depending on the conditions offered by the establishment where the purchase is made.

additional card

The CAIXA Tem credit card allows the issuance of up to 2 additional cards free of charge. In summary, this option is available in the CAIXA Cards application to anyone the cardholder chooses.

Virtual Card

For safer purchases on the internet, it is possible to generate, free of charge, a virtual card in the Cartão CAIXA application.

Therefore, for each purchase, a different security code must be generated by the application. On the other hand, for purchases with recurring payments, such as subscriptions, there is no need to generate a different code for each payment.