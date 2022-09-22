Calendar 2023: Brasileirão will be paralyzed on FIFA Dates for the first time

In addition to the novelty of the Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil will have finals on Sundays; check dates and other news

The CBF released, this Wednesday (21), the professional men’s football calendar for 2023, which includes news in the two main competitions in the country. For the first time, the Brasileirão Assaí will suffer stoppages in all FIFA Date periods scheduled for next year and the Copa do Brasil will have its finals played on Sundays.

The stoppage of the championship during the call-ups of selections will be a measure fully complied with by the CBF for 2023. In addition to the games not being played during the FIFA Date, teams that have players called up will have a minimum break of 48 hours between the end of the period and their matches.

“This change was an old demand from clubs, which CBF will finally meet. Brazilian football has to do what is best, both for its clubs and for the Brazilian national team. We want to provide better conditions for everyone’s work, valuing our competitions and our football as a whole”, said Ednaldo Rodrigues, President of CBF.

Another great novelty of the Brazilian football calendar for 2023 is the holding of the final matches of the Copa Intelbras do Brasil on Sundays. The measure aims to make the decision of the competition even more attractive, facilitating the promotion of matches and the access of fans to the games.

“Sunday afternoon is prime time for Brazilian football. With the final games held on Sunday, the Copa do Brasil becomes more attractive and interesting for everyone involved and affects the economy. schedule to travel and accompany the team, or even have your party at home. And it’s also better for commercial partners, who will be able to explore the finals as even bigger events throughout the weekend”, highlighted Julio Avellar, Director of Competitions from CBF.

The document was sent by the entity’s Competition Directorate to Brazilian football federations and clubs.

– Pre-season: 12/14/2022 to 01/14/2023 (31 days)

– State Championships: 01/15 to 04/09 (16 dates)

Check the dates of the CBF national competitions in 2023:

– Brazil’s Cup: 02/22 to 09/23 (14 dates)

– Serie A: 04/16 to 12/03 (38 dates)

– Serie B: 04/15 to 11/25 (38 dates)

– C series: 23/04 to 12/11 (27 dates)

– D series: 04/30 to 10/29 (24 dates)

– Brazilian Super Cup: 01/28 (01 date)

South American competition dates:

– CONMEBOL Libertadores: 08/02 to 11/11 (19 dates)

– CONMEBOL Sudamericana: 03/08 to 10/28 (15 dates)

– CONMEBOL Recopa: 02/08 and 02/15 (02 dates)

– FIFA dates for friendlies: March 20-28, June 12-20, September 4-12, October 9-17, and November 13-21.