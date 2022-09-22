Campaign for useful vote gains momentum and Ciro and Tebet react – Politica

Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet criticized Lula, who is trying to win over voters for third-way candidates (Photo: Reproduction/AFP) The useful vote campaign has definitely won social media and is crossing borders. Yesterday, a video recorded by artists and an open letter signed by influencers of academic and political thought in Latin America – including a Nobel Peace Prize – went viral on the internet.

With 11 days to go before the first round, the campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) intensifies, through its supporters, the pressure on voters of the so-called third way candidates, so that they “turn the vote” and help elect the former president on October 2nd.

One of the highlights is the composer Caetano Veloso, an open sympathizer of Ciro Gomes, who decided to vote for Lula to prevent the dispute from advancing to the second round. Maria Bethânia, Daniela Mercury, Margareth Menezes, Mart’nália, former Titans Nando Reis and Arnaldo Antunes, Chico Buarque also participate, as well as actors and actresses such as Denise Fraga, Drica Moraes, Caco Ciocler, Deborah Evelyn and Ciça Guimarães.

On the same day, a manifesto was released, written in Spanish, in which dozens of Latin American leaders and politicians bluntly ask Ciro to withdraw from the candidacy.

In the open letter to Ciro Gomes: what needs to be done to stop Bolsonaro, the signatories say that Ciro’s insistence on maintaining his candidacy is “incomprehensible”. “Despite your good will”, says the text, “unfortunately, you (Ciro) are not in a position to do good, any good, and yes, to do great harm to Brazil and its people”. “You will not be able to do good, despite your intentions, because your chances of winning (the election) are equal to zero”, he emphasizes.

Signing the request for Ciro to withdraw from the candidacy names such as Argentine and Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, Colombian senator Piedad Córdoba, Venezuelan deputy Juan Eduardo Romero and former Bolivian minister Juan Ramón Taborga.

‘Left fascism’

Ciro reacted to the artists’ music video by considering that the PT is “annihilating alternatives”. He said, in a sabbath promoted by the newspaper The State of São Paulothat Caetano Veloso and Tico Santa Cruz, two of the best-known “cirists” who have declared their support for Lula, “are good people, but their lives have been won”.

The heaviest criticism was addressed to the PT, which the presidential candidate accuses of encouraging “left fascism”. “There is a left-wing fascism led by the PT, they want to simplify the debate in an absolutely dramatic way, wanting nothing more, nothing less, than to annihilate alternatives. This is a tragedy for a country like Brazil”, he declared. Ironically, he also stressed that he is in favor of the useful vote “against corruption”.

With the advance of the campaign to decide the election in the first round, retaining voters becomes another concern for pedestrians. In the Genial Quaest poll released this week, 51% of respondents who voted for Ciro admitted to changing their option “if something happens”, while 47% said the choice is “definitive”. Asked if they would change the vote for Lula to win in the first round, 33% of the cirists answered yes.

Pressure for Ciro to give up the dispute in favor of the PT is also growing within his own party. Wings linked to brizolismo have already broken with the official candidacy. On Tuesday, in Rio de Janeiro, historical pedestrians, such as former deputy Vivaldo Barbosa – who led the PDT bench in the National Constituent Assembly and was Secretary of Justice in the government of Leonel Brizola in the state of Rio – and federal deputy Paulo Ramos, launched the informal movement “BrizoLula”.

The group promised to forward to the party’s president, Carlos Luppi, a request for the National Executive to be convened with the aim of defining Lula’s approval in the first round.

Another voice of historical brizolismo, former deputy and communicator Cidinha Campos, also took on the useful vote campaign in the program she presents on Rádio Tupi, in Rio. “The candidates are Bolsonaro and Lula. I really appreciate my party, I’ve been with the PDT for over 40 years. I can’t let anything happen that puts this man (Bolsonaro) back in his place. So I’m going to declare my vote now. for president: I’m going to vote for Lula”, he said, on the air.

‘single exit’

“Those who don’t want the reelection of the President of the Republic have to vote for me. I’m the only one who has the possibility of defeating former President Lula. So, if it’s the useful vote, I’m the useful vote. that Brazil has to not come back with old formulas”, he said, during a campaign agenda in São Paulo.

Tebet considers the useful voting strategy a “disrespect” for democracy, but acknowledged that the PT candidate has “the right to try” to turn opponents’ votes.

“I see it as a disrespect of former President Lula towards democracy and the Brazilian people. Because it is not just preaching the useful vote. He has the right to try, but he preaches the useful vote and does not present himself to Brazil”, he continued. . “Who is this Lula who is coming? What is the project for education? For development? How will the private sector deal with these much-needed partnerships?”, he asked.

In the Genial Quaest poll, released this week, more than half of voters who declared they voted for Tebet (56%) admitted the possibility of changing their position “if something happens”. And 24% responded that they would change the vote for Lula to be elected in the first round, a percentage lower than that registered among the voters of Ciro Gomes (33%).

In the poll, Tebet ranks fourth in the succession race, with 5% of voting intentions, technically tied with the pedetista, who has 6%.