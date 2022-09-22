Can Endrick appear among the related? Find out about the plans for the jewel of Palmeiras

the palm trees you can enjoy a week and a half of rest and work. In the midst of this tranquility, however, there is great expectation. The presence or not of Endrick among those related to the next confrontation of Verdão, which only happens on the 28th, against Atlético-MG.

After signing his professional contract when he turned 16, in July, and having spent some time in the main squad, the youngster debuted on the alviverde bench in the last round, when Palmeiras won Santos 1-0.

– We have Rony, Merentiel, López and we have Navarro, who can play two positions. Endrick will go his way, naturally. He will work to get his opportunity. We will be very careful, not to happen as it happened with others who come and go – said coach Abel Ferreira at a press conference.

For now, Endrick is focused on the decision of the U-20 Brasileirão. The offspring of the Academy reached the decision after passing through Athletico-PR. AND, at 11 amthis Sunday, they start to decide the title against rival Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena.

So much so that, in Palmeiras’ re-presentation training this Wednesday, the boy was not present, turning his attention to a new final with the Verdão youth group.

Despite this, the presence of shirt 16 among those related against Galo is not completely ruled out, since Fabinho, also integrated into the professional, should play in the final and also reinforce the main team.

The midfielder appeared in photos released by the club alongside the possible starters for the match in question, implying that, because of the absences of Danilo and Zé Rafael, he may be among Abel’s starting 11.