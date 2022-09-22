Cannabis medicine begins to be sold for delivery in Brazil

Brazilian pharmaceutical company GreenCare, controlled by one of the largest global funds specializing in cannabis businesses, Greenfield Global Opportunities, started this week selling medical cannabis medicine at retail via delivery.

With sanitary authorization obtained from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which allowed the company to have a local stock of these items, the company was able to shorten the delivery time of the drug to the patient from 30 days to 48 hours. Before obtaining this authorization, the importation was carried out directly by the patients and took about a month to complete.

“In 70% of the national territory, we will be able to collect the blue recipe (controlled) at the customer’s house within 24 hours after the telephone order and we return with the product at the place after 24 hours”, explains Fábio Furtado, partner and commercial director of company.

He points out that this is the first delivery of cannabis-based medicines in Brazil, a model already used in other countries. With the delivery strategy, made through a dedicated call center, the company’s expectation is to expand the customer base by 40% within a year, predicts Martim Prado Mattos, president of the pharmaceutical company and controller of the fund. Today the company serves 20,000 patients.

Change

When the pharmaceutical company started designing the retail sales project, it even considered the possibility of selling the product over the pharmacy counter. However, this path is ruled out at the moment.

Mattos says that some factors weighed in the change in strategy, such as the relationship that the company already maintains with customers, many of whom are elderly and find it difficult to go to pharmacies. Also with the pandemic, many doctors began to remotely assist patients from other states. “We realized the customer’s need to receive the product at home.”

Another point that influenced the decision was that, with delivery, it is possible to maintain customer loyalty. “Today we already have thousands of patients who relate to our sales channels and there is no reason, at this moment, to expose them to the competition at the pharmacy counter”, says Mattos.

The first product that began to be sold through delivery is cannabis extract. The company plans to make two other formulations available for retail in October and December. The expectation is to have six new cannabis-based products next year.

Deliveries will be made by an outsourced company, specializing in hospital logistics, and shipping will be free. In the current model, where the customer imports directly, there is the cost of freight.